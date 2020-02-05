Enjoy Valentine’s Day all month at Gatlinburg Skylift Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Visitors can enjoy a romantic evening high above downtown Gatlinburg all month long thanks to Gatlinburg Skylift Park’s “Love is in the Air” celebration.

North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge will be covered in twinkling red and white lights with archways wrapped in floral garland all month long. A flower cart with custom bouquets will be available for purchase on the weekends of February 8-9 and February 15-16.

“Millions visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park each year, and so many of those guests stop to see our record-breaking SkyBridge along the way,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “We always want to offer something memorable and photo-worthy, and with the overwhelming response to our holiday lights event, this new Valentine’s Day celebration will be an excellent follow-up.”

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is also partnering with Ole Red for a holiday package, including dinner for two at Ole Red and two Gatlinburg SkyLift Park admission tickets for a discounted rate of $89 total.

Holiday packages must be purchased online at gatlinburgskylift.com or olered.com/gatlinburg. The “Ride & Dine” offer is valid through March 31, 2020.

“Love is in the Air” tickets are available now at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or on the park’s website .

