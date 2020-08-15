Entire Nevada neighborhood changes porch lights to blue to support law enforcement

An entire neighborhood changed their porch lights to blue to show support for law enforcement in Mesquite, Nevada (Courtesy: Mesquite NV Police/Facebook)

MESQUITE, Nev. (WBTW) — An entire neighborhood in Mesquite, Nevada changed their porch lights to blue to show support for law enforcement.

The Mesquite Police Department posted a photo of the neighborhood on Facebook Monday to thank the neighborhood.

“They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, but there aren’t enough words to explain what this picture means to us,” the department said.

The department said it is lucky to work in the community and appreciates the support.

Mesquite is located near the Nevada border with Arizona and Utah.