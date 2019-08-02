Escaped goats run wild through Washington state neighborhood

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (WFLA) – Dozens of working goats went on a rampage in Issaquah Highlands in Washington.

These goats were hired to clear some property but decided that the grass was greener on the other side of the street.

Mark Svendsen says it took several hours to round them all up.

KING-TV reports, the company hired to use their goats to clear an area, said “it’s the first and only great escape this year since the herd has been out on the road since May.”

The organization apologized to neighbors for the inconvenience and thanked those “who helped and smiled along the way.”

