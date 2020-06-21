Ever wondered the history of Father’s Day?

SPOKANE (WLNS) – As we celebrate our dad’s on June 21st, 2020, take a moment to learn some fun facts about this special day.

Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Washington thought of Father’s Day more than a century ago. Dodd wanted to honor her father, William Smart, a widowed Civil War veteran who was left to raise his six children on a farm.

The first Father’s Day celebration in the United States was on June 19th, 1910.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon made it permanent by signing the date into law.

There are an estimated 72 million fathers across the nation with 29 million of those fathers also being grandfathers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2014 Survey of Income and Program Participation.

