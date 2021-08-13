Ex-Disney actress among parents to challenge mask mandate for Tennessee students

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Disney Channel actress was among the parents who spoke out against a mask mandate during a heated Williamson County School Board meeting earlier this week that captured national attention.

Leigh-Allyn Baker, who played the mother on Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie” from 2010 to 2014, told the board Tuesday night that she was against the district reinstating the mask requirement for students.

Leigh-Allyn Baker (Photo: Getty Images)

Baker explained that she has “two vaccine injured children” and said they have medical exemptions due to seizures and hospitalizations that resulted from their immunizations.

Despite their exemption, the actress told the board that she would “never put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow, which the neurologists could confirm.”

“The real part of the clown show is that you all think that you actually have the authority to mandate this,” Baker told the board.

She added, “There are these books that I have, and I have them as a gift for you. The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Federalist Papers, and also the Bible and these guarantee my freedom and yours and our children’s to breathe oxygen.”

In the end, the Williamson County School Board voted 7-to-3 to require masks once again in elementary schools.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also announced it would investigate the meeting after now-viral videos began circulating on social media, showing a confrontation outside the building between people who were for and against the mandate.

Baker also posted to her official Instagram page on Thursday with a photo of the Williamson County Student Face Covering Exemption Request form.

She wrote, “Hey Tennessee! Fill it out! Show your face!”