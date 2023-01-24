ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson allegedly raped a woman outside a popular Albany dance club in the early 1990s, according to a lawsuit filed in January.

“I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers,” the victim said in an affidavit. “My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

While on their way to pick up the victim’s friend, Tyson and the victim got into an argument, the affidavit continued. The victim alleges that Tyson tried to kiss her. She reportedly told him “no” and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack her.

“He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me,” the affidavit reads. “As a result of Tyson’s rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury.”

The victim is seeking $5 million in damages for the alleged attack. Her attorney has filed an affirmation to protect her identity out of fear that she might be publicly scrutinized.

“This will be in the news across the country and plaintiff’s identity must be protected,” the affirmation read.

The lawsuit was filed as part of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The law allows for the creation of a “lookback period” for victims of sexual assault and abuses over 18 years to pursue time-barred claims in court. If it weren’t for the act, passed in May 2022, the lawsuit would not have been possible because of the usual statutes of limitation for such crimes.

This is not the first time that Tyson has been accused of rape. In February 1992, following a two-week trial that drew nationwide media attention, Tyson was found guilty in Indianapolis.

A month later, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the last four of which were suspended. He was released in March 1995.

He has always maintained his innocence in the case.

You can view the Albany County affidavit below.