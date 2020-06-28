FAA: Test flights of Boeing 737 Max to start soon

(CNN Newsource) — The F-A-A says it could begin testing Boeing 737 Max planes as early as Monday.
CNN has obtained a copy of a letter in which the agency updates Congress on the aircraft.
It says test flights are just one step toward allowing the planes to fly again.
The US and dozens of other nations grounded the 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes.
Despite that, Boeing resumed producing them last month.
