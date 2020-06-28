FAA: Test flights of Boeing 737 Max to start soon

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(CNN Newsource) — The F-A-A says it could begin testing Boeing 737 Max planes as early as Monday.

CNN has obtained a copy of a letter in which the agency updates Congress on the aircraft.

It says test flights are just one step toward allowing the planes to fly again.

The US and dozens of other nations grounded the 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes.

Despite that, Boeing resumed producing them last month.

