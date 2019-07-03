Facebook, Instagram users reporting widespread outages

If you’re having trouble with Facebook and Instagram, it’s not just you.

Users of the two social networking sites reported widespread outages Wednesday morning.

According to a live map on DownDetector, Facebook users throughout the United States and parts of Europe are having problems. People using Instagram are also having trouble.

DownDetector shows the Facebook problems started around 8 a.m. The most reported issue has been pictures not showing up.

Instagram users say they’ve been experiencing problems since 8:45 a.m., DownDetector reports. The most common problem for users has been the news feed.