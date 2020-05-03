Facebook rolls out new ‘Care Reaction’ emojis

(KLAS) — Facebook cares, and it knows you do too, so the company is rolling out two new emojis to express that sentiment. Right now, the company is rolling out the Care Reactions to Facebook and Messenger accounts all around the world.

Alexandru Voica, one of Facebook executives, made the announcement via Twitter, saying in part, it’s “a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time.” And by unprecedented time he means a time of COVID-19 and quarantine.

One emoji looks like a smiling-emoji face holding a heart, while the other is a purple heart with hints of red. It’s called a virtual hug.

According to HITC, here’s how you can get the new reaction emojis:

Find a Facebook post you wish to react to with a hug.

Hold down the ‘Like’ button underneath the post.

You will see six options come up, which represent different emotions.

Drag your finger to the one that looks like a smiling-emoji face, hugging a heart or the purple heart.

Now you have reacted to the post with that symbol.

If the new Facebook Care Reactions emojis haven’t appeared for you yet, don’t worry, they’re on their way. However, there is no word on how long it will take.