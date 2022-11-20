SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning.

The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home said that her daughter was asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, part of the giant tree smashed through the girl’s window, narrowly missing the sleeping little girl.

Thursday afternoon, a tree removal company started the dangerous work of removing the fallen section of the tree.

“When it falls like this, you have to piece it out piece by piece or your employees can get killed,” William Perry, Owner of At Your Service Tree Service, said in a statement.

Perry said rot in the tree, combined with the tree’s enormous weight, was the right combination to cause the tree to fall.

The mother living at the home said she called the police because she thought there was an earthquake.

Tree services were called in to do the work.

As of Friday, the tree has been removed and the window has been patched.