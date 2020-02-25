Family: Dog shot by someone in passing car, incident caught on camera

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG/WBTW) — Teresa Everett says her daughter was home when someone in a passing car fired a shot at their home, striking their dog Sugar.

Now, the family wants answers.

“I mean, what were your intentions period?” Everett tells News13’s sister station WKRG News 5.

Everett says an investigator with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been put on the case.

In the cellphone video of the shooting, you can hear a gunshot, followed by crying. It later shows a blue Ford Taurus outside of the family’s home on Earlville Road near Citronelle.

Everett says her daughter took Sugar inside when the car drove off.

“I was upset,” said Everett. “I mean I didn’t know if my dog at first was dead or alive.”

The Everett family is now waiting to hear back from investigators.