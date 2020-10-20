Family of woman who was missing for 12 days in national park speaks out about ordeal

UTAH (WJW) — The daughter of a California woman found after disappearing for nearly two weeks in Zion National Park is sharing how her mother was able to survive the ordeal.

According to the National Park Service, Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at a parking area in Zion National Park around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The area leads to several hiking trails.

She was to be picked back up by the shuttle later that day, but she did not show up.

Emergency search crews used K9 units and drones in an effort to locate her.

The National Park Service reported Sunday that park rangers received a credible tip from a park visitor that they’d seen Courtier within the park.

She was found and reunited with her family.

Courtier’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, told NBC Los Angeles that her mother is recovering after 10 days with no food and only water from a river bed.

“Early in her trip into Zion, she injured her head on a tree. She was very disoriented as a result and thankfully ended up near a water source – a river bed. She thought her best chance of survival was to stay next to a water source. We are so grateful for that and grateful for the people who located her,” Chambers told NBC Los Angeles.

Her daughter said she was without food the entire time she was lost and was unable to take more than a step or two without collapsing.

“This prevented her from being able to seek out help. She told me she was so dehydrated she couldn’t open her mouth,” she told NBC Los Angeles.

After Courtier was found, her family released the following statement:

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”