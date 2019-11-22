Father comes home to find son, suspected robber dead

INDIANAPOLIS – An apparent home invasion robbery resulted in a shooting that left two people dead Monday in Indianapolis, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were called to a home in the 3500 block of North Priscilla Court just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner told police he had just returned home and found the door open.

“Went inside and discovered two bodies deceased, apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.” said IMPD Captain Dulin Nelson.

One of the men was his son, who was in his early 30s. IMPD said both men had at least one gunshot wound, and medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, the coroner identified them as Dante Townsend, 22, and Robert Banks III, 31.

Police believe Townsend was one of two people who were trying to rob the home before shots were fired. It’s not clear who shot whom, but police said the second robber ran from the house. No suspect information was available Tuesday afternoon.

Police are now trying to find witnesses as they work to identify the second suspected robber.

Police and court records show Dante Townsend had an active warrant for marijuana possession and had been convicted in 2017 of carrying a handgun without a license. Robert Banks III had a criminal history that included drug possession, theft and credit card fraud.

Jeffery Keys, who lives a few doors down from the house, said he didn’t know the people who live in the house, but he heard loud arguing outside the home a few nights ago.

“They was arguing … they could have shot and killed him and I could have been killed too because I was standing out here,” Keys said. “The bullets don’t care where they go.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).