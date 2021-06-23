Father of Summer Wells says wife has passed lie detector test

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The father of missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Utah-Moon Wells says his wife, Candus Bly, has passed a lie detector test.

Donald Wells told WJHL on Tuesday, June 22 that Bly had passed a lie detector test after going to the district attorney’s office.

“My wife just left the district attorney’s office with the FBI, and she passed her lie detector test,” Donald Wells said Tuesday. “Then they told her to hurry down to the command center because they just got a tip, so we’re freaking out right now.”

Staff at the Hawkins County, Tennessee District Attorney’s Office confirmed to WJHL that Candus Bly was at the office on Tuesday but would not comment further.

WJHL reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding Wells’ statement. FBI officials referred the inquiry to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who declined to comment.

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday, June 15 around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since early Wednesday morning.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For complete coverage of the Search for Summer Wells, click here.

Download the WJHL News app for updates sent to your phone.