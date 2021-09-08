WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The FBI released a new video Wednesday of an unknown suspect who placed two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic National Committees the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The new video shows the suspect sitting on a bench near the DNC. It gives a front view of the suspect.

Another video posted on the agency’s website includes a virtual map of the approximate route along with portions of surveillance videos taken along the way.

Previous footage gave a side view of a person in a gray hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves appearing to place one of the explosives under a bench outside the Democratic National Committee and the person walking in an alley near the Republican National Committee before the bomb was placed there.

The FBI says the pipe bombs were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

It remains unclear whether the bombs were related to planning for the insurrection.

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for planting the pipe bombs.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online here.