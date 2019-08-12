Feds: Friend of Dayton shooter bought body armor, gun accessory

Mourners pause at a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured outside Ned Peppers bar in the Oregon District after a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Dayton. Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio’s Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio will announce federal charges against a friend of the shooter in the Oregon District mass shooting Monday.

According to federal court documents, Ethan Kollie, was charged in the Southern District of Ohio with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user/addict of a controlled substance, as well as making a false statement regarding firearms.

The affidavit filed in federal court claims that Kollie, who owns a handgun and a pistol, indicated to authorities that he purchased body armor and a firearm accessory for Conner Betts “earlier this year.” A search of Kollie’s residence discovered a marijuana plant and a bong. Agents also found the pistol on a counter and Kollie said the handgun was in his bedroom.

The FBI again interviewed Kollie on Aug. 8 at his place of work. He disclosed to agents that he was concealed carry and had a permit to do so. Kollie also admitted that he and Betts had done “hard drugs,” marijuana, and acid “four to five times a week during 2014 to 2015.”

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, as well as Todd Wickerham, FBI Special Agent in Charge, will announce additional information in a 2 pm news conference in Dayton, according to Glassman’s office.