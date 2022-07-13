GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency agencies in Sevier County evacuated more than 400 people Tuesday evening from a Gatlinburg campground after heavy rains triggered flash flooding.

Assistant County Mayor Perrin Anderson said evacuations from the Greenbrier Campground came after roughly 8.5 inches of rain fell between 8 and 10 p.m.

Debris and vehicles from the campground were washed downstream in the Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon River from the campground.

Some water rescue missions were also conducted in the area, according to county dispatch. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said the Grassy Branch Road over the Little Pigeon River is closed.

Officials set up a temporary evacuation shelter overnight at Pittman Center Elementary School for anyone displaced by the flooding on the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River. Nearly 70 people took shelter at Pittman Center elementary schools during the flooding.

Emergency personnel contacted damage assessments Wednesday morning in the Pittman Center area. There are no reports of deaths, injuries, or missing people, Anderson said.

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

A flash flood warning was issued for Sevier and Cocke Counties until 3:15 a.m. Wednesday as a line of storms moved through the area.

Watch: Sevier County Assistant Mayor Perrin Anderson press conference after flooding