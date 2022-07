ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window.

The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The shuttle is expected to dock at the ISS this Saturday, making it the 25th resupply mission to the Space Station.