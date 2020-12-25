Florida Army veteran, father of 4 killed in motorcycle crash week before Christmas

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A U.S. Army veteran from Manatee County deployed several times overseas and sadly lost his life back home eight days before Christmas.

Twenty-five-year-old Karlos Mettellus died from a motorcycle crash last week at the intersection of Boyette Road and Christina Drive near Riverview High School, his family said.

“He’s my best friend and now he’s gone, I don’t know what to do without him,” Brittane Mettelus said of her late husband.

She told 8 On Your Side Karlos loved his motorcycle, serving in the Army and above all, his family.

“It’s so hard when they’re crying, asking for their dad, where he’s at, if he’s coming home,” Mettelus said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Brittane and Karlos were high school sweethearts from Bradenton.

Courtesy: Brittane Mettelus

“When I first met him, I did not like him at all,” she said. “He was just some skinny kid who was bothering me but then we got together in high school and we’ve been together ever since.”

Together, they have three little boys ages 3, 5 and 7 and one baby girl.

“He was so happy to have a daughter finally after so many boys,” Mettelus said. “He had his little girl and she just became a daddy’s girl. When he’d walk in, she’d go straight to him. She’d forget all about mom.”

Mettelus shared with 8 On Your Side memories from her husband’s military deployments overseas.

“He would show me pictures of Germany and everything and I’d be like that’s so cool, I wish I was there, or when he was in Kuwait he’d be in this little hut with just sand everywhere,” she said.

Courtesy: Brittane Mettelus

On Dec. 17 in the evening, Metellus said her husband had just left a motorcycle shop right before the fatal crash.

“(The mechanic) said the bike was perfectly fine,” she said. “He was on his way home and just never made it home.”

Karlos Mettelus had been getting ready to graduate college with a degree in psychology.

“He wanted to help people,” his widow said. “He was always trying to diagnose me at home, ‘oh you’re feeling this, you’re feeling that, I know I could talk to you about this’ and I’m just like, okay, you haven’t gotten your degree yet buddy.”

This Christmas was supposed to be their first together with all four of their children because Mettelus had been deployed during the previous six Decembers.

As the children prepare to open their gifts on Friday morning, Mettelus said she is trying to keep it together for them.

“Cause I don’t want this time to be about sadness for them,” she said. “I want them to be happy that it’s Christmas, that their dad loved them so much, that he would go out, spoil them. They loved to be spoiled by him. He loved spoiling his kids.”

The funeral for Mettelus with full military honors is next week.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral expenses and to purchase gifts for the four children.