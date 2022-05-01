TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested early Sunday after she got into a shootout with deputies during a standoff at a Florida McDonald’s Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were sent to the McDonald’s in Orlando at 10:35 p.m. for an armed robbery call, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman in her 30s, whose name hasn’t been released, made threats and fired a gun inside the restaurant, but customers and employees managed to get out unharmed, deputies said.

When three deputies arrived at the scene, the woman fired at them from inside the store, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies returned fire, but no one was hurt in the exchange.

The standoff lasted for more than six hours as deputies tried to negotiate a surrender. The woman left the restaurant and was taken into custody about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and said it will report its evidence to the State Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it will conduct its own internal investigation.

The deputies in the incident were put on paid temporary administrative leave.