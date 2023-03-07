TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill filed Monday in the Florida House aims to lower the minimum age to buy a firearm to 18 from 21.

House Bill 1543 was jointly filed by Republican Reps. Bobby Payne and Tyler Sirois and co-introduced by Reps. Randy Fine, Ralph Massullo, and Bob Rommel.

According to the bill, anyone younger than 18 years of age could not be allowed to buy a firearm and the sale or transfer of a firearm to a person younger than 18 could not be “made or facilitated by a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer.”

Violators would be charged with a third-degree felony. If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1.

According to Reuters, lawmakers originally raised the age for gun purchases to 21 years on March 9, 2018, exactly three weeks after a gunman opened fire with a semiautomatic assault-style rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Fourteen students and three faculty members died in the shooting.

At the time, the law imposed a three-day waiting period on all gun purchases and allowed the arming of some school employees.