Florida boy, 9, charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing 5-year-old sister

OCALA, FL (WBTW) – A 9-year-old Florida boy has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Ocala, Florida, according to WKMG. Ocala police said the girl was airlifted to a hospital in Gainsville with several stab wounds. Police also said the children’s mother told them she left the kids alone to get the mail and when she returned home, she walked into a room, where she found the boy stabbing his sister with a kitchen knife in her back.

An arrest affidavit said the boy had the thought to kill his sister two days before and he couldn’t stop from thinking about it, WKMG also reports. The boy had a first appearance in court on Tuesday, where he was appointed a public offender and ordered to a psychiatric evaluation. The boy’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 5.

