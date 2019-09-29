Florida church to buy strip club, replace poles with pews

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLA/CNN Newsource) — A church in suburban West Palm Beach says it’s buying a former strip club and transforming it into its new home.

“We’re so excited,” Rev. Josh Mauney of NewSound Church said. “I believe that God is opening up some doors that a 20-month old church can’t open by themselves.”

NewSound holds services every Sunday at Wellington High School and has about 1,000 members. But now they’re buying Double Dee’s Ranch on Southern Boulevard, turning the former bar and strip club into a church with seating for 600-700 people.

“I don’t mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper,” Mauney said.

The church plans to replace the stripper poles with pews and replace lap dances and lingerie with love for the Lord.