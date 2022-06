MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was indicted Friday for allegedly using a COVID-19 relief loan to fix up his vintage car, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

An unsealed indictment said that 44-year-old Jason Scott Carter, of Boca Raton, allegedly applied for a Economic Injury Disaster Loan and loan agreement for his alleged business, Jason S. Carter Inc.

The DOJ said that Carter claimed that his business had gross revenues of $100,000 in the 12 months before Jan. 31, 2020.

“In reality, the business had only minimal gross revenues during that period,” according to the DOJ.

Authorities said Carter allegedly certified he would only use the money to support his business, but in reality, he spent $21,000 of Small Business Administration loan money at a car repair company.

Carter, who worked as an officer with the Coral Springs Police Department, was charged with a count of wire fraud. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.