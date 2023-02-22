TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two corrections officers in Lee County, Florida, were arrested after allegedly throwing “scalding hot water” on inmates, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Marceno announced the arrest and firing of deputies Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore on Wednesday. Both worked at the Lee County Jail.

“Their actions were cruel,” Marceno said at a news conference. “It will not be tolerated.”

Marceno said a deputy performing routine checks in the jail’s direct observation unit noticed the injuries and immediately notified superiors.

An internal investigation determined the injuries were burns caused by “scalding hot water” that Howell and Finamore had obtained from a water dispenser. They threw the water on the inmates to “gain compliance,” according to Marceno, who called their behavior “disgusting.”

The inmates themselves did not report the injuries prior to the investigation, Marceno said.

“We are acting on their behalf,” he said.

Howell was charged with felony official misconduct, felony battery, and misdemeanor battery. Finamore was charged with felony official misconduct, and misdemeanor battery.

Both former deputies are being held on bond, Marceno said.