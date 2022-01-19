Florida could shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of racist past

FILE – State Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, asks a question concerning the medical marijuana bill during session Wednesday, March, 13 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation’s past received its first approval Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. “This bill’s not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race. This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago,” said Jones. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation’s past received its first approval.

It takes aim at critical race theory though it doesn’t mention it explicitly. Florida’s Senate Education Committee approved the bill on party lines Tuesday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Democrats argued the bill isn’t needed.

DeSantis called critical race theory “crap” last month and said he would seek legislation that would let parents sue schools and employees sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.