TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Carnival Cruise ship helped save the lives of 16 people stranded on a vessel near Cuba Friday morning, according to the cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line said in its news blog that the crew of the Mardi Gras spotted a vessel in distress in the open sea. The report said 11 men and five women were on the vessel when they were found.

The Mardi Gras’ medical staff evaluated the passengers before they were given food and clothing.

The Carnival ship met with the U.S. Coast Guard Friday afternoon while still at sea and transferred the stranded passengers to a Coast Guard cutter.

The Mardi Gras was on the final day of a seven-day trip at the time of the rescue. It was scheduled to return to Port Canaveral Saturday morning.

The ship was previously in headlines after a passenger jumped off the ship while it returned to Port Canaveral in April.