Florida deputy responds to alligator call only to discover it was a pool float

(Source: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

POLK CO. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got called out to a home after someone discovered what at first appeared to be a live alligator in the storage shed.

When the deputy arrived at the shed, he found an alligator, but not a dangerous one. The sheriff’s office said the alligator Deputy Trexler found was a pool float.

There was no word on if the gator was removed from the premises.

