Florida district updates exemption forms for school mask mandate, excluding some doctors

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County School Board has announced they will only be accepting medical exception forms from select medical personnel after some families lined up outside a chiropractor’s office in Venice for hours hoping to get medical exemption forms.

The School Board’s face mask policy mandates that students, employees, visitors, and vendors wear face masks unless they meet certain exceptions or qualify for legally required accommodations.

The mask mandate in Sarasota County schools went into effect on Monday and, while the district says compliance so far has been good, they are dealing with a few challenges vetting medical exemption forms. As the district works through the exemptions to make sure they’re valid and correct, some parents are voicing concerns over the local chiropractor, who confirms to 8 On Your Side he’s signed dozens of exemption forms in the past week.

8 On Your Side spoke with Dr. Dan Busch outside his attorney’s office to get his side.

“This is not a political thing. I am not an anti-mask person or an anti-vax person, but I am a pro-freedom, pro-choice person,” Dr. Busch said.

Parents hoping to receive an exception will have to use the updated medical exception form which is available on the district website for parents and employees.

In a statement Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Brennan Asplen said the school district will accept such medical certification regarding whether an individual is exempt from the emergency face mask policy only from medical doctors, osteopathic physicians, or advanced registered nurse practitioners.