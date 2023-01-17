ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman who they said caused a deadly crash while under the influence Monday night.

A release from the police department said at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Ieasha Boyd, 37, of St. Petersburg, was driving a BMW west in the curb lane of 38th Avenue North.

As she approached the intersection with 40th Street North, Boyd crashed into a pickup truck that was heading north at the intersection, police said.

According to officers, the impact caused the truck to flip over. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue removed the driver, 62-year-old Miguel Diaz Arzola of St. Petersburg, from the wreckage, but he was pronounced dead.

Police said Boyd had a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old in her car while she was driving impaired. Both children suffered minor injuries and were treated at All Children’s Hospital.

Boyd was arrested and booked on charges of DUI manslaughter and two counts of child neglect. The investigation is still in progress.