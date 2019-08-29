Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian now expected to become a category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Florida Gov. updates state of emergency to include all of 67 counties

National
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is now urging all Florida residents to prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state’s east coast.

According to WPTV, Governor DeSantis updated a state of emergency to now include all 67 counties in Florida. That declaration allows local governments and emergency management agencies to have time, resources, and flexibility to get prepared.

“This could have an effect in virtually every part of the state,” the governor said at the National Hurricane Center in Miami on Thursday.

Governor DeSantis earlier in the week declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Dorian.

Dorian is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it continues to head towards Florida.

“The forecast track takes it toward Florida’s east coast, but this track is slower,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “It’s still offshore on Monday morning. Changes will continue as computer models are still split long-range.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: