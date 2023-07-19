TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Broward County jury is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday for potential damages regarding the alleged hot chicken McNuggets that left a 4-year-old girl with severe burns, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

In May, the jury delivered a split verdict in the trial, finding McDonald’s and the franchise owner at fault for the burns the young girl suffered back in 2019.

Following the closing arguments on Wednesday, the jury is expected to deliberate on how much money the family should receive.

The family is asking for $15 million.

The parents of the victim sued the company and the franchise, Upchurch Foods, Incorporated after claiming their daughter suffered second-degree burns from her hot nuggets in her “Happy Meal.”

A McNugget allegedly got stuck in the car seat and burnt her leg, according to the lawsuit.

In the trial, McDonald’s and the franchise argued they were not at fault.

However, the jury found there were no warnings put on the food, which therefore led to the girl’s injuries.

McDonald’s was found not negligent for the burns back in May.