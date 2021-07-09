Florida K-9 finds girl missing in woods during Tropical Storm Elsa

LEE COUNTY, Fla (WFLA)- A Florida sheriff’s K-9 found a missing girl Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Elsa hit the Fort Myers area.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old girl was reported missing as the storm began hitting Florida.

K-9 Mercy was brought in to assist in the search.

“Despite severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, Mercy tracked the little girl for more than half a mile through thick woods,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mercy found her and brought her safely back home to her family.

