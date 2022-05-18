WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida murder trial has been delayed for a sixth time in the case of a woman accused of dressing like a clown to kill the wife of her lover.

Prosecutors agreed to give the defense more time to contact witnesses. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of fatally shooting Marlene Warren 30 years ago, wearing a clown suit and makeup to conceal her identity.

She later married the victim’s husband, Michael Warren, they were living in Virginia when investigators said DNA provided the evidence they needed to arrest her five years ago.

A Palm Beach County judge agreed Tuesday to another delay while her defense tries to contact witnesses.