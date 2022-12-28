Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of abuse toward a minor.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after a young girl’s trip to the hospital revealed a history of sexual abuse.

A 13-year-old girl was brought into St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 19 with abdominal pain, CBS12 reported. The news outlet said the girl told West Palm Beach police Department that she was sexually abused by a 41-year-old man, and a probable cause affidavit said testing revealed that she was about six weeks pregnant.

The girl told police that Jean Innocent, 41, had been abusing her, most recently in November.

CBS12 said that in a sworn statement, the girl told deputies that she had sex with Innocent four times after having abdominal surgery in July 2020.

According to reports, the victim told officials that Innocent entered her bedroom and told her “Give me 10 minutes.” He proceed to have intercourse with the girl, who said she cried and told him “no.”

The girl told authorities that he stopped and said “never mind” because she was crying.

CBS12 reported that during a one-party consent-controlled call from the victim to Innocent, the girl told him that she had been throwing up and that the hospital was going to give her a pregnancy test. Innocent then told the girl to say no and began making up a story for her to tell about a boy named “Semen.”

Innocent told the victim that if she told them what happened, he would go to jail.

After deputies arrested Innocent, he told them during an interview that “voodoo” caused him to engage in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old.

According to the arrest affidavit, Innocent told police he only remembered having sex with the girl on two occasions, CBS12 reported.

The first time it happened, Innocent said they were in his bedroom and he told her he needed “five minutes.” He told officials that they allegedly had sex three months ago that was only for a few seconds.

The second time, the outlet stated that Innocent told officials it happened on a Saturday in November. Innocent told police that he entered the victim’s bedroom and asked her for “10 minutes” and told her “this is the last time I’m going to ask.” He said that the victim was crying and said “OK,” then proceeded to have intercourse with her.

Innocent was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child and other charges.