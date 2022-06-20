TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a Clearwater man on Friday who they said stole more than $10,000 worth of lottery tickets from the gas station he worked at.

An affidavit said that 22-year-old Dalvin Terrell Young was employed at a Racetrac gas station from Nov. 30, 2021, to Dec. 28, 2021.

Deputies said that during that time, Young stole around $10,590.60 in lottery tickets from under the cashier counter.

The thefts happened approximately 100 times over 16 shifts, according to authorities.

Deputies said Young was seen taking the tickets on surveillance video. His former coworkers identified him as a suspect to authorities.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges for grand theft and scheme to defraud.