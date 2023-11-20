ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument between two men in St. Petersburg escalated into bizarre violence after one of them ended up losing a bit of his ear, police said.

An arrest affidavit said James Anthony May, 52, of St. Petersburg got into an argument with another person on Central Avenue at about 11:31 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, May attacked the victim and bit his right ear, which caused “permanent disfigurement.”

The document said that the victim’s ear was partially ripped off his head, and the tip of the damaged lobe was bitten off.

May was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery. Officers said the victim was treated for his injury at Bayfront Hospital.