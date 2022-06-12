PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County, Florida, man who asked police for a ride home early Thursday morning was arrested after officers found several bags of drugs in his pockets, according to arrest documents.

Justin Michalowski, 27, was laying on the sidewalk of 22 Avenue North near 28th Street North about 4:30 a.m. when he refused medical care from Sunstar, St. Petersburg police said. He then began to walk and eventually skateboarded away in the middle of the road.

Concerned that Michalowski might not be able to find his way home and being “borderline disorderly intoxicated in public,” an officer made sure the man was OK while he was still in the area.

Officers said Michalowski then asked for a ride home. The officer asked Michalowski if he had anything illegal on him before he entered the rear of the police cruiser.

Arrest documents said Michalowski began to voluntarily empty his pockets and removed marijuana and three bags of cocaine. Officers said the man then attempted to hide the drugs.

Michalowski was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of powder cocaine. Bond was set at a combined $2,150.