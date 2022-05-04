TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies in a high-speed chase across multiple counties, according to authorities.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said that Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol sent an alert about a stolen vehicle heading into its jurisdiction at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said Richard St. Leger, 20, of Pompano Beach, led authorities on a chase along Florida’s Turnpike and parts of Interstate 95 though Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

“The danger to innocent lives related to this crime cannot be overstated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Martin County deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver kept going at a high rate of speed, so the sheriff’s office ended its ground pursuit.

However, the MCSO’s aviation unit continued to follow the SUV, which deputies said was traveling at around 150 mph with its headlights turned off.

The sheriff’s office said the chase came to an end when deputies deployed stingers near mile-marker 96, deflating the vehicle’s tires.

St. Leger then got out of the vehicle and tried to run into the woods before deputies deployed a K9 to apprehend him, according to the MCSO.

Deputies take Richard St. Leger into custody (Credit Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

The 20-year-old suspect was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with a disregard for safety, and obstruction. The sheriff’s office said his passenger, DeVonte Martin, 28, of Boynton Beach, was also taken into custody.

“Every agency and every person on-shift last night, from dispatch, Aviation, K9 to Road Patrol, did an outstanding job ending this pursuit with no injuries or loss of life,” the sheriff’s office said.