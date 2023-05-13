TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man who was convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman was sentenced Friday.

In 2021, Justin Evans pretended to be an officer and pulled over a car with three women inside.

Evans told one of the women that she was under arrest. He tied her hands behind her back with a zip tie and put her in the back of his car. He then drove to a nearby apartment complex and raped her inside the car.

Evans will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will also be deemed a sexual predator.