HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County man was charged with nearly 50 counts of video voyeurism after he recorded a woman unknowingly.

Following the results of an unrelated investigation on Feb. 4, deputies developed probable cause against Nicholas Brill, 25, to search his cell phone.

When deputies executed a warrant for a forensic download of Brill’s phone, where they found 48 videos of a woman, naked, in a bathroom. The victim was unaware she was being recorded.

Deputies also found a video of child pornography.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe and comfortable in a private place,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “When someone violates that safe space and victimizes another person, our detectives will make sure that suspect will get a space of his own in our jail.”

Brill is charged with 48 counts of video voyeurism and one count of possession of child pornography.