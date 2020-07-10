Florida man hospitalized after iguana runs into bicycle causing crash

MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 62-year-old Florida man had to get stitches to his head on Friday after an iguana ran in front his bicycle and caused him to crash.

The man told Monroe County deputies he was traveling on a bicycle path when an iguana darted out in front of him from the median grass area.

The iguana became lodged in between the front tire and front wheel fork of the bicycle, causing the front tire to lock, which threw the man over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.

The victim was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in stable condition.

The condition of the iguana did not appear as stable according to deputies.