PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was accused of illegally entering a home, making a huge mess and taking the juice from a woman’s fridge.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to the Springwood Villas apartment complex off US-19 in Pinellas Park.

Witnesses reported seeing Christopher Gianfrancesco, 43, running from apartment to apartment and attempting to get inside, according to an arrest report from the Pinellas Park Police Department. Police said Gianfrancesco entered the victim’s home through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Gianfrancesco was accused of going through the home and rifling through drawers. Police said he tossed the victim’s clothing around the home and even smoked a cigarette.

Police said Gianfrancesco also took two containers of Juicy Juice – tropical and apple flavored – from the fridge and drank them. Police said he “committed theft from within the residence by taking the drinks and consuming them.”

Pinellas Park police arrived after two witnesses called 911, saying the man did not have permission to be inside the apartment. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $10,000 bond.

The victim told police she thought she had properly locked her apartment before leaving.