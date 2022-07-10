(WFLA) — A 20-year-old Palm Beach County man survived a gunshot to the head after authorities said he kidnapped a social worker and held her hostage and raped, beat and threatened to kill her at his home in Boca Raton.

Tzvi Allswang, 20, of Boca Raton, was admitted to the hospital in “critical condition” but is expected to survive, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. After medical treatment, he was then booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday.

Authorities were first called for a welfare check at the home Allswang lived in near the intersection of Larkspur Trail and Arrowhead Lane in unincorporated Boca Raton.

When deputies arrived, they heard a woman screaming for help and forced their way into the home where Allswang was holding the woman at knifepoint against her will.

Sgt. William Nogueras, who worked with PBSO for 14 years, shot Allswang on the left side of his forehead after he refused commands to drop the knife.

The woman was transported to a separate local hospital for treatment where she was listed in stable condition.

According to a report from WPLG, the woman told investigators she worked as a mental health therapist and had met with Allswang several times. She said people who previously worked with Allswang “warned her” that he had faced a sexual battery charge as a juvenile.

Allswang is expected to face numerous felony charges, including armed false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon once he is released from medical care. Other charges are pending.

The PBSO deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave which is standard department protocol. An investigation is ongoing.