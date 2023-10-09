DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after an argument escalated into a deadly stabbing Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said at about 11 a.m., a Good Samaritan called 911 after watching a bleeding man leaving a house on Glenridge Terrace in Deltona.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 911 caller asked the victim who hurt him, but the victim could only point back to the house. First responders took the victim to a hospital, but he died.

Initially, it was believed the victim was shot, but medical personnel found that the victim had actually been stabbed.

A witness at the scene told Volusia County deputies the victim was attacked by Joseph L. McDonald, 31, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies searched the neighborhood, but McDonald had fled the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, McDonald was located after releasing his photo to the public and sending reverse 911 calls to nearby residents, who began reporting sightings.

Air and K9 units spotted McDonald at 1:15 p.m. three miles away from the crime scene as he emerged from some brush on Newmark Drive.

Body cam video showed deputies shouting at him to get on the ground while they pointed their guns at him.

“Get on the f—— ground!” they shouted as he eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

“I got nothing on me,” McDonald is heard saying on the video before a deputy tells him to “shut up.”

Deputies said the suspect was wounded on his hand, so he was taken to a Sanford hospital where personnel confirmed he suffered lacerations from a sharp object.

According to detectives, the witness who identified McDonald as the suspect said he and the victim were going to their friend’s house to smoke marijuana, but while the friend wasn’t there, his brother, McDonald, was at the home instead.

“Detectives learned that McDonald had been living at the house for about 2 months and had been experiencing significant mental illness for several years,” the sheriff’s office said.

McDonald let the pair in but got upset when they wouldn’t let him smoke with them, the sheriff’s office said.

Things escalated when McDonald threatened to kill the victim, followed him to the house’s garage, and stabbed him there, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said it was at that point that the victim asked for help.

McDonald was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.