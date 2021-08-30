Florida police investigate after driver leaves car hanging off pier

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are looking into a drunk driving incident after a car was found hanging right off a pier Monday afternoon.

“Officers are conducting a drunken driving investigation this afternoon after the driver of this vehicle found a very unusual parking spot behind Pier House 60 on Coronado Drive,” the department on social media.

Commentators online gave their two cents on what happened.

“Just going where GPS said to,” one person wrote.

“That round about is so confusing for some tourist,” wrote another.

Photos of the vehicular balancing act show the vehicle to be a Lexus RX-350 with the plate number Y53WZF.