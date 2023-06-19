CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was found with a baby raccoon in her bag after police searched her belongings during a bicycle stop.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Lindsay Rodewald, 43, was stopped while riding her bicycle, which did not have lights on at night.

While talking to police, she gave them verbal consent to search her backpack. Officers found a broken glass pipe with crystal residue. A field test indicated the presence of methamphetamine.

Rodewald told police that she forgot the pipe was in her bag and that she had used meth a few days prior.

Upon further investigation, the baby raccoon was found in the woman’s backpack. Police said it was about a week old.

The animal was taken to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Tampa. It will be cared for alongside other young raccoons before being released into the wild.