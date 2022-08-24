(NEXSTAR) – A 61-year-old Postal Service employee has died after being mauled by multiple dogs in Putnam County, Florida.

Pamela Jane Rock was working Sunday afternoon in the rural town of Interlachen when the attack occurred. Witnesses contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 1 p.m. after hearing Rock’s screams and seeing her in the road being attacked by five dogs belonging to a nearby resident.

Neighbors fired a gun to try to scare away the dogs, but it didn’t work, Col. Joseph Wells of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday at a news conference.

Deputies arrived to find Rock bleeding in the street, at which point they administered first aid and applied three tourniquets. By that time, the dogs had already been restrained by their owner and a neighbor, Wells said.

Rock was taken to a local hospital, experiencing cardiac arrest on the way. She was later moved to a hospital in Gainesville where she died Monday evening.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Wells confirmed that animal control officers and deputies had been called to the area at least four times over the past three years. On two occasions, deputies had responded to the same address where the dogs’ owner lived, but Chief Wells could not confirm whether they had responded to concerns over those same dogs.

He added that the dogs had been fenced in but were able to “move some rocks that the bottom of the fence was lined with” and escape the property.

The owner of the dog could also “possibly” face criminal charges, pending an investigation, Wells said.

The five dogs, meanwhile, will be euthanized according to Florida state law, he said.

A Postal Service representative said the agency was “deeply saddened” by Rock’s death.

“A postal family member lost her life in a dog bite attack,” reads a statement shared with Nexstar. “The U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time.”

USPS added that employees are instructed to use their mail bags as a “soft shield” and are “equipped to carry pepper spray” in the event of dog attacks but urged homeowners to be responsible for their pets when mail carriers are nearby, suggesting that they move dogs to another room, refrain from taking mail directly from a carrier if the dog is close by, or enroll their dog in obedience training.

Pet owners may also be instructed to pick up their mail at a post office if the mail carrier “feels threatened,” according to USPS.

“Unfortunately attacks such as this provide the Postal Service an opportunity to remind dog owners that it is their responsibility to restrain their pet in order to avoid attacks against our employees while they are in performance of their duties,” USPS writes.