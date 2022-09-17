FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Florida schools were placed on lockdown Friday after alleged threats believed to be a part of a prank known as “swatting.”

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the schools were locked down and searches out of “an abundance of caution.”

Deputies’ efforts were focused on South Fort Myers High School during the search. However, it was soon determined that the schools were safe.

NBC affiliate WBBH said the threats were believed to be a part of a nationwide swatting event. Swatting is a type of prank call made to emergency services to lure a large number of armed officers to a location, and it can sometimes lead to fatal incidents.

WSVN reported that McArthur high School in Hollywood, Florida, was also locked down after a potential shooting threat. However, after searching the school, no shooter was found, nor were there any injuries.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that that situation may also have been a false call.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.