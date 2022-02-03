Florida teacher arrested after kissing student in classroom, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Deltona Middle School math teacher has been arrested amid an investigation into his conduct with a teenage student.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, of Longwood, was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies began investigating the case on Jan. 11, when it was reported that Aguirre kissed the victim on the lips in his classroom. The girl’s parents told deputies they had concerns prior to that, as her mother said she’d seen Aguirre with his arm around her daughter at a Deltona park.

On Tuesday, deputies learned that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the victim and telling at least one witness not to talk to the police.

Aguirre is charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering. Aguirre has posted a $12,500 bond and was released.